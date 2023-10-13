WhatsApp introduces revamped interface with new colours to THESE users! Check details
WhatsApp plans to roll out refreshed interface on Android, excluding green-colour bar in main chat area.
Meta owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a refreshed interface on Android, which made news in the tech world a couple of times. Interestingly, this revamped interface will exclude WhatsApp's green-colour bar in the main chat area. It is believed that the new WhatsApp design might resemble Google's Material Design 3 guidelines.