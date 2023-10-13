Meta owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a refreshed interface on Android, which made news in the tech world a couple of times. Interestingly, this revamped interface will exclude WhatsApp's green-colour bar in the main chat area. It is believed that the new WhatsApp design might resemble Google's Material Design 3 guidelines.

As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is all set to roll the update for beta users for Android 2.23.21.12 update. Previously, the instant messaging platform revealed that it was working on a new group chat feature as a reminder system for community chats.

This update will be available to a limited number of beta users initially and includes revamped icons enhancing the overall appeal of the platform. Moreover, WhatsApp is updating the theme colour for both dark and light modes including chat bubbles and floating action buttons.

To recall, Mint earlier reported that WhatsApp is also reportedly planning to roll out a custom password feature for protected chat folders, enhancing security. Users can enter this code in the search bar to access locked chats and configure it for companion devices, suggests a report from WABetaInfo.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp features tracker, there are plans to introduce a feature that will enable users to set a custom password for their protected chat folder. This feature is designed to enhance the security of sensitive conversations. Users will have the option to enter this secret code in the app's search bar to gain access to their locked chats.

Additionally, configuring a secret code is expected to allow users to lock chats from their companion devices.

The update is reportedly being introduced through the Google Play Beta program, specifically in the 2.23.21.9 beta version for Android. It is important to note that this feature is currently unavailable to testers and is anticipated to be included in a forthcoming app update.

