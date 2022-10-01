WhatsApp is releasing the ability to create polls for some users: Report

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.21.16 update brings the ability to create polls within the app for select beta users.
Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out the ability to create polls to its users. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, some beta users are finally able to create polls within group chats thanks to the new WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.21.16 update. The report says that feature is not limited to group admins. Every member of the group can create a poll, it adds.
Once a user creates a poll within WhatsApp chat, they will be able to add up to 12 options. These options can also be sorted as per user’s needs. After sharing the poll with other group participants, they can pick more than one option while voting, the report says. The poll gets automatically updated every time a new vote is added and reflects the new result. Users will be able to see more detailed information about who voted within the poll results screen by tapping “view votes".
As mentioned above, the feature is currently available to some beta testers on Android. More activations are planned over the coming weeks, WaBetaInfo says. Readers must note that all group participants must run the latest WhatsApp update to use this feature.
Meanwhile, the instant messaging app is planning to bring a new feature which is an ability to create a sticker pack of your face, among other features. Meta has been working to bring Avatars on WhatsApp for some time now. The Avatar was first introduced by Meta for Facebook and Instagram earlier this year. This allowed users to create a cartoon avatar of themselves. Users will be able to create the Avatar within the app settings. These stickers will be available in different emotions, poses, and styles. Users can also use their Avatar as a profile photo. Officially, there is no word on when this feature will be rolled out. However, since this feature has already made it to the closed beta, it is expected to come sooner to a wider beta testing group.
