WhatsApp is releasing the ability to create polls for some users: Report

Meanwhile, the instant messaging app is planning to bring a new feature which is an ability to create a sticker pack of your face, among other features. Meta has been working to bring Avatars on WhatsApp for some time now. The Avatar was first introduced by Meta for Facebook and Instagram earlier this year. This allowed users to create a cartoon avatar of themselves. Users will be able to create the Avatar within the app settings. These stickers will be available in different emotions, poses, and styles. Users can also use their Avatar as a profile photo. Officially, there is no word on when this feature will be rolled out. However, since this feature has already made it to the closed beta, it is expected to come sooner to a wider beta testing group.