WhatsApp issues username FAQs amid govt scrutiny—Can someone find you with it? Could you be impersonated? Check details

WhatsApp, the messaging app owned by US tech giant Meta Platforms, has released a detailed set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) for users on its controversial username feature.

The move came after the Centre sent a notice to the parent company raising alarm over potential fraud and impersonation risks and pausing the rollout till government consultations on the matter are completed to satisfaction.

WhatsApp issues FAQs on username feature Here's a look at the comprehensive FAQs on key clarifications and safeguards from WhatsApp:

Are usernames mandatory? Usernames are an optional feature that lets you create a unique identifier (for example, @Name123) to keep your phone number private. With a username, your phone number will not be visible when you message or call anyone who doesn’t already have it saved in their contacts. You can give people your username, instead of your phone number, to let them contact you on WhatsApp. Your username is different from your display name (the name that appears in your profile). Your display name doesn't have to be unique, but your username does.

A phone number is still required for your WhatsApp account.

Even if you have a username set up, people can still contact you by your phone number if they have it. Who can see my username? People who don't have your number saved will see your username instead by default. This includes when you participate in group chats, message someone directly, or make calls on WhatsApp. Your username always appears with an @ symbol in front. This makes it easy for others to tell the difference between your username, your display name, and your phone number.

Creating a username will remove your phone number from existing conversations with people who do not have it saved as part of your contact information, but you’ll be able to continue those conversations as normal.

People who already have your number saved will continue to see the contact name they’ve saved for you and your phone number.

When you message someone for the first time who doesn’t have you saved in their contacts, we might share whether your phone number is registered in a country different from theirs to help them know who they’re connecting with so they can stay safe and avoid unwanted contact. How do people contact me by my username? If you don’t want to share your phone number in order to chat with someone on WhatsApp, you can give them your username instead. You can also generate a QR code or link that directs people to your username. Like a phone number, others can enter your username directly in WhatsApp to start a conversation with you. There isn’t a searchable directory, so they’ll need to know your exact unique username. Once a conversation is started, they will be able to see your display name, but not your phone number (unless they already have it saved).

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What is a username key? A username key is an optional setting that gives you more control over who can contact you by your username. If you enable a key, people who want to reach you by your username will need to enter your username key before they can send you a message for the first time. This can help protect against unwanted messages. People who already have your phone number or are in a group with you won’t need your key to message you.

Who doesn't need my key? Your key is only required for people contacting you for the first time by username. The following people don't need your key: People who already have your phone number saved, people you've previously chatted with, people in a shared group with you, people who scanned your QR code, and people you messaged first.

Creating a username key isn’t currently available on WhatsApp Web or Desktop. If you’d like to create a username key, please use your primary mobile device.

You can't manually enter a specific code for your username key, WhatsApp generates it for you. You can tap Get a different key to generate a new one.

Username keys are optional. You can add, change, or remove your key at any time.

If you have connected your WhatsApp account to another Meta account that says you're under 18, your username key will be turned on by default to help protect your privacy. You can change this at any time.

Creating a username key doesn't affect existing conversations. People you've already chatted with can continue to message you without needing your key.

You won’t be notified if someone can’t reach you by your username because they don’t have your key.

What if the username I want isn't available? There's a few reasons you might not be able to reserve the username you want:

1) It's an existing Instagram or Facebook username; these are reserved for their owners.

2) We've held well-known names and some variations of them — like public figures, celebrities, government entities and Meta-verified accounts — so they can only be claimed by their legitimate owners. If you try to reserve those, the system will say it's not available.

3) Someone already claimed a common name, in that case use the username generator.

What if someone creates a username similar to mine to impersonate me or run a scam, how do you stop someone from pretending to be me? Usernames are not available for messaging yet. When they are, and you get a message from someone new, we'll let you know the country origin, and a warning for first time outreach. Well-known public-figure names and their variations are held for verified owners. We're also keeping a close eye on blocks and reports to take action against scammers.

Can random people message me if they know or guess my username? Just like you can't search for a phone number in WhatsApp, you can't search for a username. The best way to prevent someone from contacting you is to add a username key and to choose a username that is unique to WhatsApp. All the current measures remain in place to prevent unwanted contact, including warnings with details about unknown senders (whether they're a new account, if you share groups, what country they're in) and the ability to block and report.

Can I change or delete my username? Having a username is completely optional. You can change your username or delete it at any time. If you delete your username, people will be able to see your phone number again. Keep in mind that once you change or delete a username, it may become available for others to claim.

Can someone take my username? Usernames are unique to each account. If the username you want is already taken, you'll need to choose a different one. Certain usernames are held for businesses, governments, or public figures and can't be claimed by others.

Do I have to link my other Meta accounts? If you want the same username as your Instagram or Facebook account, you'll have to link them. This is one of the ways to reduce impersonation and to make sure you're the legitimate owner of the account. But after that, you can unlink the account if you want, or you can choose a username unique to WhatsApp.

Who can see my Business username? Customers who don't have your business phone number saved will see your username instead. This includes when you message a customer directly, participate in group chats, or make WhatsApp calls. Your username always appears with an @ symbol.

How do customers contact me by my Business username? Customers can enter your exact username directly in WhatsApp to start a conversation. There's no searchable directory. They need to know your exact username, which is why sharing it on your marketing materials, signage, and social media is important. You can also share via QR code or a direct link.

How are usernames for consumers different from usernames on WhatsApp Business? Usernames for people make their phone number private. When a consumer adopts a username, their phone number will not be visible when they message or call anyone who doesn’t already have it saved in their contacts. Consumers who adopt a username, may message your business without ever sharing their phone number. If you need it for workflows like shipping or customer support, you can set up a quick reply that prompts them to share their contact information directly in the chat.