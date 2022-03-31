Messaging platform WhatsApp on Thursday upgraded voice message features for its users. Now users will be able to play the voice messages at different speeds. Besides, the messaging platform has allowed users to preview their voice messages before sending them.

In a statement, WhatsApp said, "Voice messages have made it quick and easy for people to have more expressive conversations. Showing emotion or excitement through voice is more natural than text, and in many situations, voice messages are the preferred form of communication on WhatsApp".

WhatsApp said the new features will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Here are WhatsApp's six new voice message features:

Out of Chat Playback: Listen to a voice message outside of the chat so you can multitask or read and respond to other messages.

Pause/Resume Recording: When recording a voice message, you can now pause the recording and resume when ready, in case you're interrupted or need to gather your thoughts.

Waveform Visualization: Shows a visual representation of the sound on the voice message to help follow the recording.

Draft Preview: Listen to your voice messages before sending them.

Remember Playback: If you pause when listening to a voice message, you can pick up where you left off when you return to the chat.

Fast Playback on Forwarded Messages: Play voice messages at 1.5x or 2x speeds to listen to messages faster on both regular and forwarded messages.

