WhatsApp launches 6 new features for voice messages. All you need to know1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2022, 08:59 AM IST
WhatsApp said users will be able to play the voice messages at different speeds
WhatsApp said users will be able to play the voice messages at different speeds
|
Listen to this article
Messaging platform WhatsApp on Thursday upgraded voice message features for its users. Now users will be able to play the voice messages at different speeds. Besides, the messaging platform has allowed users to preview their voice messages before sending them.
In a statement, WhatsApp said, "Voice messages have made it quick and easy for people to have more expressive conversations. Showing emotion or excitement through voice is more natural than text, and in many situations, voice messages are the preferred form of communication on WhatsApp".
WhatsApp said the new features will be rolled out in the coming weeks.
Here are WhatsApp's six new voice message features:
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!