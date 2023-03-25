Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp has reportedly launched official chat for the spp users. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, through the official WhatsApp chat, users will receive the latest information about the app, including updates and tips on how to use it. As per the report, some random users on WhatsApp for iOS and Android have received their first message in the chat, informing them about disappearing messages.

WhatsApp official chat has been in development for some time now. The report says that the official WhatsApp chat is marked with a green verified badge. It contains tips and tricks on how to use the app along with information on new features and updates.

The verified badge signifies that the chat is legitimate. It provides users with reassurance that the information they receive is legitimate and also helps them prevent falling victim to scams or phishing attempts on WhatsApp.

The first message that users are getting from WhatsApp official chat explains how to make messages disappear along with the link to an official FAQ.

What is the advantage of WhatsApp official chat?

The WaBetaInfo report says that the advantage of receiving these messages in the official chat is that users can easily stay informed without having to search for the most recent information themselves. They can receive updates directly from WhatsApp.

If a user does now want to receive notifications from WhatsApp official chat, they can archive, mute, or block the chat.

Recently, WhatsApp announced its new Windows desktop app which is claimed to load faster than the previous version. It features a user interface that is familiar to both WhatsApp and Windows users. The app also enables users to host group video calls with up to eight individuals, and audio calls with up to 32 individuals. WhatsApp intends to expand these limits over time, ensuring that users can always stay connected with their friends, family, and colleagues.