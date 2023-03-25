WhatsApp launches official chat on iOS and Android: What it means?

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp has reportedly launched official chat for the spp users. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, through the official WhatsApp chat, users will receive the latest information about the app, including updates and tips on how to use it. As per the report, some random users on WhatsApp for iOS and Android have received their first message in the chat, informing them about disappearing messages.

