WhatsApp launches 'Strict Account Settings': How to enable the new lockdown-style mode?

Meta on Tuesday announced a new privacy feature called Strict Account Settings to protect users with “extreme safeguards against rare and highly sophisticated cyber attacks.”

In a blog post, the company, while talking about its new feature, said, “We also know that a few of our users – like journalists or public-facing figures – may need extreme safeguards against rare and highly sophisticated cyber attacks.”

What does Strict Account Settings do? WhatsApp says that Strict Account Settings is a set of “extreme protections” and should only be used if the user believes they are at risk of a cyberattack.

The feature enables lockdown-like settings on WhatsApp by limiting the way in which the personal messaging app works. For instance, attachments and media from people not in your contacts will be blocked, while link previews will be disabled. WhatsApp will also limit who can call you or add you to a group.

In its description for the feature, WhatsApp warns, “Most people do not need this level of protection. This will reduce the quality of your messaging experience and calls.”

Meta also today announced that it is using the Rust programming language in order to keep users’ photos, videos and messages safe from spyware.

Notably, Meta is not the first company to introduce such a privacy-focused feature for protecting vulnerable users. Apple had introduced a similar “Lockdown Mode” feature in 2022, which the company describes as “optional, extreme protection that’s designed for the very few individuals who, because of who they are or what they do, might be personally targeted by some of the most sophisticated digital threats.”

The feature turns off message attachments and link previews while blocking FaceTime calls from unknown contacts and “certain complex web technologies.”

Meanwhile, Android also started providing an “Advanced Protection Mode” last year to protect devices “against online attacks, harmful apps, and data risks.” Once the mode is enabled, Android permanently turns on Google Play Protect to prevent sideloading of apps, while features like Theft Detection and inactivity reboot are also enabled.

How to enable Strict Account Settings on WhatsApp? If you want to enable Strict Account Settings on your phone, you can follow the steps below:

Update the WhatsApp app to the latest version

Open WhatsApp and head over to Settings

Tap on Privacy and then scroll down to click on Advanced

Tap on Strict Account Settings and agree to the terms

You will be asked to set up a 6-digit PIN before turning on Strict Account Settings