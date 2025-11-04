WhatsApp makes surprise debut on Apple Watch with voice notes, chat history support and more features

WhatsApp has launched a companion app for the Apple Watch on Tuesday that allows users to see notifications, read messages, send, and record voice messages without having to use their iPhone.

The company said in a blog post, “This new experience will help you stay on top of your chats without needing to pull out your iPhone. In addition to reading and responding to messages, for the first time WhatsApp on Apple Watch will now support many requested features.”

​What can the WhatsApp Apple Watch app do? ​WhatsApp says that users will be able to see call notifications, read full messages (even the longer ones), and record and send voice messages right from their wrist. Users will also be able to react to messages using emojis, as they do using the full-fledged app on the iPhone.

​The Meta-owned app says users will also be able to see clearer images and stickers on their Apple Watch. They will also get access to the chat history of the person they are having a conversation with right on the Apple Watch.

​Just like the phone app and web version of WhatsApp, all messages and calls will remain end-to-end encrypted on the Apple Watch companion app.

​In order to use the new WhatsApp Apple Watch app, users will need to have an Apple Watch Series 4 or later edition running on watchOS 10 or later version.

​While the news about WhatsApp bringing an Apple Watch app comes as a surprise, it is not totally unprecedented given the increasing focus shown by the company towards the Apple ecosystem this year. Earlier in the year, WhatsApp finally brought a long-awaited app for the iPad, ending the need for users to continue going to the web version of the personal messaging platform.

WhatsApp is now available on Apple Watch

​Meanwhile, WhatsApp's rival Snapchat had also launched an app for the Apple Watch earlier in the year, allowing users to view notifications, type messages, and send voice notes on their wrist. However, the Snapchat app has limited functionality as compared to the WhatsApp app, lacking the ability to view Snaps or pictures and having limited chat history.