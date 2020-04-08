WhatsApp has launched a new update for its application that will make video calling easier than before, at least for smaller groups. The instant messaging application has announced that users will have to go through one less step to make video-calls through the app.

Earlier, to make a video call, users first tapped on the video call icon on the top right of the group chat. Then the user was asked to select the group members that they intended to call. With the new update, once the user clicks on the video call button, the call will commence without any prompt to add members. However, there’s a catch. This one-step process will only be available to groups that have four or less members.

WhatsApp said on Twitter, “we've made it easier than ever to start a group call from WhatsApp for groups of 4 or less. From your group chat tap the video or voice call icon to directly start a call with everyone in the chat!"

Due to the lockdown in various countries, there has been a surge in video conferencing across the globe. Many businesses are relying on teleconferencing applications like Zoom. WhatsApp is trying to tap into the surge by making it easier to use.

The instant messaging platform is also dealing with the spread of a lot of misinformation about Covid-19. The company instituted multiple barriers to slow the spread of fake news and misinformation. The company has restricted forwarding of messages to just one contact. However, not all forwarded texts will be restricted. The texts that have been forwarded more than five times on the platform will be restricted.

