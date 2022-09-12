WhatsApp may bring a camera shortcut for iPhones: Here’s what it will do

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is planning to bring a new feature that will allow users to search messages by date. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, the instant messaging platform is working on a search message by date feature, for a future update of the app. Once the feature is released, users will see a new calendar icon when they search for a message in a conversation. With this icon, users will be able to jump to a certain date allowing them to rear all messages from that exact date. Users will be able to dismiss the date view by simply scrolling through the conversation. The upcoming search message by date WhatsApp feature will be helpful when a user wants to discover the first message shared with a certain contact or wishes to read what messages were shared on that certain date.