WhatsApp may bring a camera shortcut for iPhones: Here’s what it will do

The camera shortcut on WhatsApp will allow users to quickly access the camera within the app. At present, WhatsApp offers a separate camera tab, but it will later be replaced with the Communities tab
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a camera shortcut for iPhone users. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, the Meta-owned instant messaging app has submitted WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.19.0.75 update which shows that the camera shortcut for iPhones is under development. The shortcut will be placed in the navigation bar and will show up for users who can create a community in the future.
The camera shortcut on WhatsApp will allow users to quickly access the camera within the app. At present, WhatsApp offers a separate camera tab, but it will later be replaced with the Communities tab.
As per the report, the camera shortcut on iPhones looks similar to the one on Android. However, the feature is under development and is not available to users right now. It is expected to roll out with a future update.
Earlier this week, WhatsApp has released a new camera shortcut to Android beta users who can create a community. However, due to a bug, the shortcut was visible to users who still have the camera tab. WhatsApp then released a bug fix with the 2.22.20.5 beta update, but it did not work. Eventually, the feature was pulled out from Android beta.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp is planning to bring a new feature that will allow users to search messages by date. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, the instant messaging platform is working on a search message by date feature, for a future update of the app. Once the feature is released, users will see a new calendar icon when they search for a message in a conversation. With this icon, users will be able to jump to a certain date allowing them to rear all messages from that exact date. Users will be able to dismiss the date view by simply scrolling through the conversation. The upcoming search message by date WhatsApp feature will be helpful when a user wants to discover the first message shared with a certain contact or wishes to read what messages were shared on that certain date.
