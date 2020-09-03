WhatsApp may soon add new feature to keep chats hidden

WhatsApp is working on a feature called Vacation Mode which was first spotted in the instant messaging application’s beta version almost a year back. The feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks all the latest features that are being tested in the beta version. However, the company seemed to have shelved the plan to launch the new Vacation mode.

Now, a recent report from WABetaInfo claims that the Vacation Mode may be back on track and WhatsApp might even roll it out for Android users. The Vacation Mode is basically a feature that allows the user to have better control over archived chats on WhatsApp and to keep chats hidden, even when the archived chats receive a new message.

Currently, chats that are archived are directly saved in the section which can be found at the bottom of the chats. With the new feature called Vacation Mode users will have the ability to either keep the archived chats on top of the chats or keep them hidden when not in use.

According to the report, when the new feature will be enabled, Archived chats will be moved to the top of your chats list. After the execution of the Vacation Mode feature, a new button called Notifications will also show in the archived section. The user can choose the behaviour of Archived Chats using the new Notifications button.

The user can either choose to notify new messages. When active, the archived chats will behave like the current stable version. However, the user can disable it. This will keep archived messages to stay in archives even after new messages arrive.

The second option is called Auto-hide inactive chats: When this option will be enabled any chat that has been dormant since six months will be automatically pushed to archived chats.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated