WhatsApp may soon add @username handles, moving beyond phone numbers

WhatsApp is reportedly preparing to introduce a long-anticipated update that will allow users to create usernames, moving away from its long-standing reliance on phone numbers. Since its launch in 2009, the Meta-owned messaging platform has only enabled registration and contact discovery through mobile numbers, a system that has increasingly looked dated compared with competitors such as Telegram, which has offered usernames for years.

WhatsApp preparing to roll out usernames The upcoming feature has been spotted in recent test builds of the app, where references to usernames and their rules were uncovered. According to WABetaInfo, usernames must contain at least one letter and can only include lowercase letters, numbers, periods, and underscores. Attempts to register names starting with “www.” will be blocked, to prevent confusion with web links or official websites. Usernames made up solely of numbers or symbols will also be disallowed, ensuring greater clarity and consistency.

A further development indicates that WhatsApp is now trialling a reservation system. A new option within the app’s settings will reportedly allow users to claim their preferred handle in advance, even before the feature itself becomes publicly available. This could help reduce impersonation risks and give early adopters a better chance of securing their desired identity.

No timeline for rollout yet Meta has not yet confirmed a timeline for the wider rollout. However, the addition of a reservation mechanism suggests the long-requested feature may arrive sooner rather than later, marking a major shift in how people connect through the world’s most popular messaging service.

Last month, WhatsApp confirmed that it is adding a built-in translation option to its messaging service, giving users the ability to translate chats instantly without leaving the app. The feature is being introduced across both iOS and Android, and will be available in all 180 regions where WhatsApp operates.