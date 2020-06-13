Subscribe
Home >Technology >News >WhatsApp may soon allow up to 4 devices to access same account
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WhatsApp may soon allow up to 4 devices to access same account

1 min read . 02:30 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • Users will be able to use WhatsApp on up to four devices for the same account
  • Since the launch of the instant messaging platform, WhatsApp has been limited to usage on a single device

WhatsApp has been testing multiple-device support for quite some time now and the company might be getting ready to reveal the feature, at least in the beta version. Until then there’s some interesting information from the website that tracks new features on the beta version of the instant messaging application.

The website WABetaInfo claimed in a post that users will be able to use WhatsApp on up to four devices for the same account. Currently, a single account can only be used on a single device. The new post also shared a screenshot of the feature suggesting that the device will use WiFi in order to synchronize data between multiple devices. WhatsApp is also expected to provide a similar option for users working on just cellular networks.

Since the launch of the instant messaging platform, WhatsApp has been limited to usage on a single device. The company later released WhatsApp Web support but the feature is only available when the primary device is connected to the internet and also needs authentication from the device.The support for multiple devices might extend to different form factors including iPads. The feature will first be made available to the beta version of the application.

WhatsApp has also been reported to release a new feature where the user will be able to conduct searches on the basis of dates. The feature has been spotted by WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp is also making changes to the recently launched dark mode. In order to make the experience better, the instant messaging application is planning to change the colour of chat bubble to a new shade of green.

