 WhatsApp may soon allow users to change their default theme. Here's how it will work | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 08 2024 11:54:02
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.15 -0.37%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 789.30 -0.16%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 315.40 0.13%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 242.05 0.31%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 452.70 -0.89%
Business News/ Technology / News/  WhatsApp may soon allow users to change their default theme. Here's how it will work
Back Back

WhatsApp may soon allow users to change their default theme. Here's how it will work

 Livemint

WhatsApp may soon introducing a new Themes feature that allows users to change the branding color of the app from a range of five options. This will make the app more visually appealing and improve accessibility.

This illustration photograph taken on December 22, 2023, shows the logo of US instant messaging software Whatsapp displayed on a smartphone's screen, in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (AFP)Premium
This illustration photograph taken on December 22, 2023, shows the logo of US instant messaging software Whatsapp displayed on a smartphone's screen, in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (AFP)

Messaging app WhatsApp seems to be planning to give users more control over their app with the introduction of the new Themes feature. The new feature was spotted by WABetaInfo in the WhatsApp Beta for iOS 24.1.10.70 update.

Also Read | WhatsApp bans nearly 75 lakh Indian accounts in the month of October 2023: Find out why

The new feature will lead to the creation of a new section where users will be able to change the branding colour of the app from a range of five different colour options: green, blue, white, coral and purple.

The new changes could make the personal messaging app more visually appealing while improving accessibility. For example, the ability to change the branding colour could be particularly helpful for users with visual impairments or specific colour preferences.

“One of the primary advantages of this new feature leads in the freedom it gives users to express themselves through a different color. With a set of 5 available options, users can select a main branding color that resonates with their personality or simply makes the app more visually appealing to them." the WABetainfo report noted

Moreover, the report notes that WhatsApp might go a step further and even bring the ability to change the bubble color in the future, giving a whole another level of personalization to users. 

In other news, WhatsApp is ending the free Google Drive storage space offered to Android users for storing their chat history, including images and videos. The new changes mean that WhatsApp data stored on Google Drive will soon be counted towards the 15GB storage limit, or users will have the option of signing up for a Google One subscription.

WhatsApp had said that the new changes will start rolling out to all users in 2024 and the company will start notifying users 30 days in advance with a banner in WhatsApp Settings> Chats > Chat backup.

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 08 Jan 2024, 11:56 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App