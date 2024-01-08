WhatsApp may soon allow users to change their default theme. Here's how it will work
WhatsApp may soon introducing a new Themes feature that allows users to change the branding color of the app from a range of five options. This will make the app more visually appealing and improve accessibility.
Messaging app WhatsApp seems to be planning to give users more control over their app with the introduction of the new Themes feature. The new feature was spotted by WABetaInfo in the WhatsApp Beta for iOS 24.1.10.70 update.
