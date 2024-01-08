Messaging app WhatsApp seems to be planning to give users more control over their app with the introduction of the new Themes feature. The new feature was spotted by WABetaInfo in the WhatsApp Beta for iOS 24.1.10.70 update. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new feature will lead to the creation of a new section where users will be able to change the branding colour of the app from a range of five different colour options: green, blue, white, coral and purple.

The new changes could make the personal messaging app more visually appealing while improving accessibility. For example, the ability to change the branding colour could be particularly helpful for users with visual impairments or specific colour preferences.

“One of the primary advantages of this new feature leads in the freedom it gives users to express themselves through a different color. With a set of 5 available options, users can select a main branding color that resonates with their personality or simply makes the app more visually appealing to them." the WABetainfo report noted

Moreover, the report notes that WhatsApp might go a step further and even bring the ability to change the bubble color in the future, giving a whole another level of personalization to users.

In other news, WhatsApp is ending the free Google Drive storage space offered to Android users for storing their chat history, including images and videos. The new changes mean that WhatsApp data stored on Google Drive will soon be counted towards the 15GB storage limit, or users will have the option of signing up for a Google One subscription.

WhatsApp had said that the new changes will start rolling out to all users in 2024 and the company will start notifying users 30 days in advance with a banner in WhatsApp Settings> Chats > Chat backup.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

