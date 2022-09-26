WhatsApp may soon allow users to create ‘Avatars’: Report

According to a report from WABetaInfo, Meta has been working to bring Avatars one WhatsApp. The Avatar was first introduced by Meta for Facebook and Instagram earlier this year. This allowed users to create a cartoon avatar of themselves.
WhatsApp, a messaging platform has brought slew of features every year. Now, the Meta owned instant messaging app is planning to bring a new feature which is an ability to create a sticker pack of your face, among other features.
The report further suggests that in the future, users would be able to use Avatar as a mask on video calls. However, users may soon be able to use these cartoon avatars with their faces as stickers during conversations. The latter-the feature to use avatars as stickers is found in the recent WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.21.3 update, though the feature first appeared in the beta version of the app 2.22.15.5 for Android.
The Avatar based stickers would be available as a different version, once a user creates their Avatar. Users will be able to create the Avatar within the app settings. These stickers will be available in different emotions, poses, and styles. Users can also use their Avatar as a profile photo.
Officially, there is no word on when this feature will be rolled out. However, since this feature has already made it to the closed beta, it is expected to come sooner to a wider beta testing group.
Meanwhile, the messaging platform is also reportedly testing two new features for Android. The first one is companion mode support for Android tablets and the other is Do not disturb API for missed calls on the Google owned operating system. This companion mode allows users to add a secondary device as a companion for their primary phone with WhatsApp on it and access the same instant messaging account on different smartphones and tablets. Whereas the Do Not Disturb API will now tell the user that their missed call notification was turned off due to the Do Not Disturb mode.
According to a report by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.21.6 is rolling out to some beta testers. This update would bring Companion Mode for Android tablets and it is releasing a particular version of the companion mode to let people link their WhatsApp account to the tablet.