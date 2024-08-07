WhatsApp may soon allow users to manage Meta AI's voice: Everything we know so far
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature to allow users to manage the voice of Meta AI, essentially allowing them to get transcripts of the voice conversation they have with the chatbot.
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to have real-time voice conversations with the chatbot, according to a report by WABetainfo. The company is also said to be planning to introduce more features to improve the functionality of Meta AI's voice.