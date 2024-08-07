WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to have real-time voice conversations with the chatbot, according to a report by WABetainfo. The company is also said to be planning to introduce more features to improve the functionality of Meta AI's voice.

According to the report, the new Meta AI voice chat mode is currently in development and has been spotted in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.16.10.70. Users will reportedly be able to choose the Meta AI voice from a set of default options to respond to user queries.

However, voice chat mode will not be enabled by default and users will be able to stop this voice conversation at any time, and they can also get confirmation that Meta AI has stopped listening to their query using the privacy indicator on iOS, which lets them know when their microphone is in use.

Meta plans to allow users to manage Meta AI's voice:

According to WABetaInfo, the personal messaging app is also working on a new feature that will allow users to manage Meta AI's voice and provide them with an interactive experience in the process. Essentially, users will reportedly be able to turn on captions and transcripts for Meta AI, which will convert speech to text during voice conversations with the AI chatbot.

According to the report, users will also be given another option to configure Meta AI's voice output from the two prevailing options of Brief and Full. The Full mode will make Meta AI generate detailed and comprehensive answers in response to a complex query, or when detailed information is required. The Brief mode, on the other hand, will allow the chatbot to provide concise and to the point answers, which could be ideal for users who don't want to engage in a lengthy conversation.

