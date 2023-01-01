WhatsApp may soon allow users to select multiple chats on desktop: Report

In a related news, WhatsApp users may soon be able to pin up to five chats. At present, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform allows users to pin up to three chats. But, according to WaBetaInfo, this could be increased to five. In a concept stage, the feature once rolled out will allow users to pin up to 5 chats to the top of their chat list. This way WhatsApp users will be able to prioritize more conversations that are most important to them.