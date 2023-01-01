WhatsApp may soon allow users to select multiple chats on desktop: Report

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature for its desktop users. As reported by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing the ability to select multiple chats for a future update of desktop beta.
Sharing a screenshot of the upcoming feature, the report says that users will see a ‘Select chats’ action within the chat menu once the feature is released. When a user selects certain conversations, he/she will be able to mute or mark all of the chats as read or unread.
At present, it is very complicated to perform actions for several conversations on desktop. With the upcoming feature, WhatsApp will make it easier.
WaBetaInfo report says that the ability to select multiple chats is a feature under development. It is likely to be released in a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta. However, there is no specific launch timeline for the same.
In a related news, WhatsApp users may soon be able to pin up to five chats. At present, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform allows users to pin up to three chats. But, according to WaBetaInfo, this could be increased to five. In a concept stage, the feature once rolled out will allow users to pin up to 5 chats to the top of their chat list. This way WhatsApp users will be able to prioritize more conversations that are most important to them.