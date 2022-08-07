WhatsApp may soon allow users to track who left group chats

Group discussions are one of the recent new features for WhatsApp's toolkit that have seen a major development. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, group managers and members of WhatsApp's iPhone beta version 22.16.0.75 may see who left the group or was removed from it within the last 60 days (via WABetaInfo). The website says that the Meta-owned messaging app has added a new option called "See Past Participants" under the list of current participants on the "Group information" page.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}