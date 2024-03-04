WhatsApp may soon allow you to send messages to third-party apps like Telegram and Signal. All we know so far
WhatsApp is developing a chat interoperability feature in response to Europe's Digital Markets Acts, allowing users to send messages to third-party apps like Signal or Telegram. Users will have to manually opt in to use the feature, with precautions about encryption and spam.
WhatsApp could soon allow you to send messages to third-party apps such as Signal or Telegram with its new chat interoperability feature. The new feature is being developed in response to Europe's Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulations, which give large companies or 'gatekeepers' six months to facilitate communication between different messaging apps.