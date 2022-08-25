WhatsApp may soon bring iMessage-like profile photos within group photos1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 03:58 PM IST
- WhatsApp is planning to introduce something that has been requested for a long time — profile photos of group participants
Listen to this article
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is likely planning to bring iMessage-like profile photos within group chats. According to WABetaInfo, the platform is planning to introduce something that has been requested for a long time — profile photos of group participants. For those unaware, WaBetaInfo is an online platform that tracks upcoming and new features of WhatsApp.