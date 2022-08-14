WhatsApp may soon bring the ability to set up an avatar as a profile photo2 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2022, 04:40 PM IST
- WhatsApp Avatars is a feature which the instant messaging app is currently working on.
Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, the platform is working on the ability to set up an avatar as a profile photo. For those unaware, WaBetaInfo is an online platform that reports on upcoming features of WhatsApp.