WhatsApp may soon bring the ability to set up an avatar as a profile photo

WaBetaInfo earlier reported that the feature is under development and is likely to come with a future update. While the WhatsApp Avatars feature is still under works, it is now reported that users may be able to use these avatars as profile photos as well. The report says that users will be able to customize avatars by choosing a background color to use within the profile photo. It also shares a screenshot of the upcoming feature taken from WhatsApp beta for Android. However, the ability to set up the avatar profile photo will also be available on WhatsApp beta for iOS and Desktop beta, it adds.