WhatsApp may soon introduce end-to-end encryption for chat backups

WhatsApp uses Google Drive to store backups on the Android platform and as of now, the backed-up chats are not end-to-end encrypted. A report by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks changes in the beta version of the application, has shared some screenshots of the new feature. According to the report, the user is prompted to move to the safer way to store backups. The prompt states, “Secure your message history and media on Google Drive from unauthorized access."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}