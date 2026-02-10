WhatsApp may soon let you change its colours, icons and overall look: Here's how

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a set of new personalisation tools for its Android app, giving users greater control over how the messaging platform looks and feels. The changes, currently spotted in beta testing, suggest that the Meta-owned service could soon allow people to customise themes, app icons and accent colours to better match their preferences.

The features were first highlighted by feature tracker WABetaInfo, which discovered them in a recent Android beta release.

Customisation options spotted in beta According to the report, the additions appeared in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.6.1, which has been rolled out to developers and select testers. While the tools are not yet available to the wider public, they are said to be actively in development and could arrive in a future update.

The update may introduce a range of visual elements designed to refresh the app’s overall appearance, moving beyond the traditional green branding that has defined WhatsApp for years.

New app icons in multiple styles One of the most noticeable changes is the introduction of 14 alternative app icons.

Seven of these follow simple, single colour designs, including blue, brown, green, monochrome, orange, pink and purple. The remaining options appear to be more stylised, with names such as Aurora, Fluffy, Galaxy, Clay, Sparkle and Neon.

These icons may allow users to change how WhatsApp appears on their home screen and in the app drawer, offering a more personalised look without relying on third party launchers or workarounds.

Wider control over app colours Beyond icons, WhatsApp is also said to be working on a feature that lets users modify the app’s branding colour. Reports suggest there could be as many as 19 colour choices.

Options may include royal blue, violet, coral, teal, brown, beige, yellow, pink, red, orange and dark olive green, alongside the default green. A classic design, similar to older versions of the app, could also make a return for those who prefer the traditional look.

