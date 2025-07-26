WhatsApp may soon let you import your profile photo from Instagram or Facebook: Here's how

Meta is bringing another feature to WhatsApp that will bring its suite of social media apps a little closer. As per a new report by WABetainfo, WhatsApp will soon have an option to import their profile picture from Instagram or Facebok.

The new update was spotted by the publication in the WhatsApp beta for Android version up to 2.25.21.23. The feature has reportedly already been rolled out to some beta testers while more users are expected to get the update in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp's new profile sync feature: The feature seems fairly simple where users go their profile settings, click on edit to change their profile picture and see two new options of Instagram and Facebook. Currently, WhatsApp allows users to change their profile picture by either capturing a new one directly from the app, choosing it from gallery, selecting an avatar or generating an AI image but with the new feature they will also get the option to use their Instagram or Facebook profile picture as the display picture on the personal messaging app.

WhatsApp new feature

Theoretically, this should streamline the process for some users who may have lost access to a picture that has been set as their display picture on Facebook on Instagram and instead of taking screenshots and reducing the picture quality, they can just sync the picture across their Meta profiles.

As one would imagine using this feature requires a person to first sync their WhatsApp account, Instagram account and Facebook account in the Meta accounts center, if they haven't done so already. Notably, Meta had started providing the option to add WhatsApp to Meta accounts center earlier this year and since then there have been a number of features to create a more integrated experience for users.