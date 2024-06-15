WhatsApp may soon transcribe your voice notes in Hindi. Here's how it will work
WhatsApp is working on a new feature to transcribe voice messages on device using advanced speech recognition technology. Users may choose from 5 languages for transcription including Hindi, English, Russian, Portugese, and Spanish.
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to transcribe their voice message on device. The new feature was first spotted in WhatsApp for iPhone beta update but there have been various indications that the feature may also arrive in the Android version of the application as well.