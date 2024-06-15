WhatsApp is working on a new feature to transcribe voice messages on device using advanced speech recognition technology. Users may choose from 5 languages for transcription including Hindi, English, Russian, Portugese, and Spanish.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to transcribe their voice message on device. The new feature was first spotted in WhatsApp for iPhone beta update but there have been various indications that the feature may also arrive in the Android version of the application as well.

According to a report by WABetainfo, users will have to download 150MB of new app data to transcribe their voice notes. The new feature is said to be based on advanced speech recognition technology that works locally on the user's device while preserving end-to-end encryption.

After downloading the additional data, users will reportedly be able to use the new feature to read their voice messages. The new feature could be particularly useful in situations where it is difficult to play the voice recording.

Now, another report from WABetainfo, citing WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.24.13.8, states that WhatsApp is also working on further refining the feature by allowing users to choose a language for voice transcripts. The report suggests that for now there are 5 languages to choose from, including Hindi, English, Russian, Portuguese (Brazil) and Spanish. After selecting the language, users will reportedly be prompted to download the additional data package to enable the transcription process.

While the feature has been spotted in various beta versions by WABetainfo, users will have to wait for WhatsApp's official launch of the feature to start transcribing their voice notes.

WhatsApp to improve audio and video call quality in low network areas: WhatsApp recently announced a new update which is touted to improve audio and video call quality even in low or poor network areas. The platform had recently launched MLow codec, a technology which improves call reliability, with calls made on mobile phones benefitting from improved noise and echo cancellation.

Video calls will have higher resolution in areas where high speed internet connections are available. "Audio is crisper overall, even if you have poor network connectivity or are using an older device," it said.

