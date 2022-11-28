Message Yourself - the much awaited feature is now rolling out to WhatsApp users. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp introduced the feature for some users earlier this month and is now available for all. The feature brings the ability to send notes, reminders and shopping lists to themselves on WhatsApp. It is available to both Android and iPhone users.

Before the Message Yourself feature, WhatsApp users have to rely on a workaround to message themselves on the platform. The method includes using the URL wa.me/ followed by the ten-digit number to send messages, photos and videos to themselves. But with the new feature, users can simply start a chat with their number from the contact list. Users will see their contact card as ‘Message Yourself’ at the top of the list.

What all can users share with WhatsApp Message Yourself feature?

As announced by WhatsApp, users will be able to send photos, audios, videos along with messages to themselves using the feature. They will also be able to share documents directly from their smartphones.

How to use WhatsApp Message Yourself feature

In order to start using the WhatsApp Message Yourself feature, users must update the WhatsApp app on their smartphone. To do so, head to Google Play Store/Apple App Store and install the latest version of the app. Once done, follow these instructions

- Open WhatsApp on your smartphone

- Tap on the new chat button - available on top right corner on iPhone and bottom on Android phones

- Here, you will find contact card with your mobile number as ‘Message Yourself’

- Simply click on the contact and start messaging yourself

The feature is expected to have a phased rollout. It will initially be available to some users with a wider rollout in the coming days. If you are not able to see the feature, then we would advise you to wait a few days until the feature reaches all end users.

WhatsApp rivals like Signal, Telegram and Slack already offer this ability to their users. For example, Signal has a similar feature called Note to Self. Telegram has this feature as Saved Messages, while Slack has a dedicated space titled “Jot Something Down" to write notes to self.