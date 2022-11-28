WhatsApp Message Yourself feature starts rolling out: Here’s how to use it1 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 07:08 PM IST
- WhatsApp's new feature brings the ability to send notes, reminders and shopping lists to themselves.
Message Yourself - the much awaited feature is now rolling out to WhatsApp users. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp introduced the feature for some users earlier this month and is now available for all. The feature brings the ability to send notes, reminders and shopping lists to themselves on WhatsApp. It is available to both Android and iPhone users.