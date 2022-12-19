WhatsApp might allow users to keep disappearing messages: Report

WhatsApp, a Meta owned instant messaging platform, has always been launching new features. Recently, the platform had launched disappearing messages. Now, as per a report, WhatsApp is planning to bring the ‘Keep messages’ feature. It would let users keep or undo a text message.
As per a recent report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp users would have the option to keep a disappearing message. This will prevent the disappearing message from expiration. Notably, the Android users of WhatsApp should note that this feature is still under process and not ready to be released to beta users.
Interestingly, with this feature, WhatsApp users will get the option to save a disappearing message or undo it by keeping the viewing the message option. Although, in case a user undoes a text message, the specific message would be automatically deleted for everyone which could not be recovered in the future.
This feature will be accessible to Android users first with the WhatsApp beta 2.23.2.11 update and it is not confirmed whether it will be accessible to iOS users or not.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also introduced several new features to improve calling on the platform. These include call links, 32-person calls, colour waveforms, ability to message/mute participants and more. Earlier this month, it was reported that WhatsApp is working on picture-in-picture mode for video calls. Now, the company has confirmed the upcoming feature for Apple iPhone users.
In a blog post, WhatsApp said that picture-in-picture on iOS is currently in beta testing. The feature will be rolling out to the users in 2023. It allows users to multitask and use other apps when in a WhatsApp video call.
“Now in beta testing and rolling out in 2023, easily multitasks while on a call thanks to a minimised in-call video screen", said WhatsApp in the blog post.
According to a WABetaInfo report, beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.24.0.79 update from the TestFlight app can see the picture-in-picture mode for video calls. The report said that the feature is currently working on at least iOS 16.1 and later. So, it may be one of the features supported by the update that brings the official support for iOS 16.