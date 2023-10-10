WhatsApp might enhance security with Custom Passwords for protected chat folders soon: Report
According to a report from WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp features tracker, there are plans to introduce a feature that will enable users to set a custom password for their protected chat folder. This feature is designed to enhance the security of sensitive conversations.
WhatsApp is reportedly planning to roll out a custom password feature for protected chat folders, enhancing security. Users can enter this code in the search bar to access locked chats and configure it for companion devices, suggests a report from WABetaInfo.
