WhatsApp is reportedly planning to roll out a custom password feature for protected chat folders, enhancing security. Users can enter this code in the search bar to access locked chats and configure it for companion devices, suggests a report from WABetaInfo. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report from WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp features tracker, there are plans to introduce a feature that will enable users to set a custom password for their protected chat folder. This feature is designed to enhance the security of sensitive conversations. Users will have the option to enter this secret code in the app's search bar to gain access to their locked chats.

Additionally, configuring a secret code is expected to allow users to lock chats from their companion devices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The update is reportedly being introduced through the Google Play Beta program, specifically in the 2.23.21.9 beta version for Android. It is important to note that this feature is currently unavailable to testers and is anticipated to be included in a forthcoming app update.

Moreover, the WhatsApp features tracker has provided a sneak peek of the secret code creation feature, giving users a preview of what to expect. According to this preview, WhatsApp recommends using either a word or a straightforward emoji for convenient access. It's possible that users will have the flexibility to modify or delete the secret code whenever they wish.

In May, WhatsApp introduced the Chat Lock feature for both Android and iOS users. This feature enables users to maintain the privacy and security of their messages and conversations by applying locks, which can be unlocked using a passcode, fingerprint, or facial recognition. Locked chat threads will be relocated to a separate folder, ensuring the confidentiality of conversations, even in the event of someone gaining access to the user's phone. Notifications for these chats will not reveal the sender's name or display message previews. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

