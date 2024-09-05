WhatsApp might shut down legacy macOS App: What it means for users
WhatsApp is reportedly phasing out its Electron app for macOS in favor of a new Catalyst-based version, with discontinuation happening in 54 days. Users are advised to switch, while a forthcoming voice chat feature for Meta AI aims to improve interaction efficiency.
Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp continues to evolve, the company introduced an entirely new version of its app, designed specifically for macOS. While users can still utilize the older Electron-based application, WhatsApp has announced that this version will soon be discontinued. According to a report from WABetaInfo, users of the older app are being notified about its upcoming shutdown, with functionality expected to cease within the next 54 days.