WhatsApp is reportedly phasing out its Electron app for macOS in favor of a new Catalyst-based version, with discontinuation happening in 54 days. Users are advised to switch, while a forthcoming voice chat feature for Meta AI aims to improve interaction efficiency.

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp continues to evolve, the company introduced an entirely new version of its app, designed specifically for macOS. While users can still utilize the older Electron-based application, WhatsApp has announced that this version will soon be discontinued. According to a report from WABetaInfo, users of the older app are being notified about its upcoming shutdown, with functionality expected to cease within the next 54 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To ensure uninterrupted access to WhatsApp on their Mac devices, users are encouraged to switch to the new version or use WhatsApp Web as an alternative. WABetaInfo’s report suggests that those who continue using the Electron-based app are receiving notifications urging them to transition to the newer Catalyst-based app.

For those unfamiliar with the technology behind it, the new app for macOS is built using Apple's Catalyst framework. This method leverages the iPhone version of WhatsApp, allowing the app to run more efficiently and natively on macOS devices. In contrast, the older Electron app operates as a web-based platform, which has been criticized for being slow and limited in its capabilities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to the ongoing transition, WhatsApp may soon introduce an update to Meta AI, potentially adding a voice chat mode, as reported by WABetaInfo. This new feature would allow users to interact with the AI chatbot via voice communication, offering a more tailored and dynamic experience. The voice chat mode was initially discovered in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.18.18, available on the Google Play Store, and is expected to roll out to the stable version in the near future.

With the voice chat feature, users will be able to engage in real-time conversations with Meta AI through voice commands. This development is anticipated to enhance the speed, fluidity, and overall efficiency of interactions, as speaking tends to be quicker than typing. Furthermore, Meta AI will respond using a pre-selected voice, which can be customized based on the user's preferences, making the conversations even more personalized.