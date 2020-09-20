WhatsApp multiple-device feature in 'final stages' before beta release: Report

WhatsApp ’s multiple devices feature could easily be one of the biggest updates on the instant messaging platform this year. The company has been spotted testing the feature numerous times. Now, a report suggests that WhatsApp may be in the final stages of testing the new feature. New aspects of the feature have been spotted on the beta version of WhatsApp. However, it is yet to be functionally tested.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks the latest features of the instant messaging application, the multiple device feature might soon be available for beta version users. Few of the latest screenshots show a new feature in action on the desktop client of WhatsApp and even on the Android version of the app.

The website shared screenshots of WhatsApp Web client downloading chats in order to function without the need of the primary device to be connected to the internet. The report also claims that users will be able to use up to 4 devices simultaneously once the feature makes it to the beta version and eventually to the stable version.

View Full Image The multiple device feature spotted on WhatsApp Web (WABetaInfo)

In the Android version, the screenshot shows the option to enable multiple-device support. This also assures that the feature can be turned on and off as per the requirements of the user. However, we can’t be sure if the WhatsApp will continue to offer this option when the update reaches the stable version.

Another WhatsApp feature was spotted that would allow users to change wallpapers of individual chats. The feature was spotted on the iOS version of the app. Now, the company is testing the same on Android.

View Full Image Beta testers will be able to toggle on or off the function (WABetaInfo)

The new Wallpaper feature allows the user to choose a different wallpaper based on the prevailing theme on the app.

When the user will want to choose a default wallpaper, the platform will ask if they want to download the official wallpaper application.

