WhatsApp has been testing a new feature that will allow users to search different stickers. Now the company is testing improvements to that feature. This indicates that the platform might introduce the final feature soon. This new update will make the search for stickers much easier.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp’s beta features, the instant messaging application is planning to introduce different tabs that will segregate stickers based on the moods. The screenshots shared by the website show four tabs which includes, Love, Greetings, Happy and Sad.

The feature may not be available to all users, according to WABetaInfo. The report stated, “this feature is partially unavailable, because it’s under development. We say “partially" because sometimes a trick might be able to temporarily enable the feature: if you open WhatsApp the first time and the last used tab is “Stickers", the search sticker button should now appear, but it disappears if you switch tab."

The company is also working on a new feature where it will finally be possible to use the same WhatsApp account on up to four devices.

When the feature will be activated on different devices, there will be a need to sync chat histories between devices. As soon as a user will log into a different account they will have to sync the chats with the other devices. In order to complete that, the user will have to be connected to the Wi-Fi, as syncing could consume large amounts of data.

