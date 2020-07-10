WhatsApp new feature: Business owners can now use QR codes to reach customers

WhatsApp recently introduced QR codes to the platform on the user end where users could share contacts with each other by just scanning these codes. Now WhatsApp has introduced the QR code scanning feature on WhatsApp Business application. These QR codes will act as a doorway for the consumer to reach a business that has an official account on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp claims using this feature it will become much easier for the consumer to ask questions, get information or find something they might like to buy.

WhatsApp claims using this feature it will become much easier for the consumer to ask questions, get information or find something they might like to buy.

In its official statement WhatsApp claimed, “QR codes are a digital front door that make opening a chat with a business as easy as possible. Previously when people came across an interesting business, they had to add its WhatsApp number to their contacts, one number at a time. Now, people simply can scan the QR code a business displays on its storefront, product packaging or receipt to initiate a chat."

QR codes are available for businesses around the world using the WhatsApp Business app or WhatsApp Business API.

The new feature will allow users easy access to interactions with a business. Scanning a QR code will open a chat with an optional pre-populated message created by the business to start the conversation. With the app’s messaging tools, businesses can quickly send back information such as their catalog to get the conversation going.

WhatsApp had launched the catalog feature last year. Catalogs allow businesses to showcase and share the goods or services they offer. WhatsApp claims over 40 million people view a business catalog on WhatsApp each month.

WhatsApp will be making catalogs and individual items available to be shared as links on websites, Facebook, Instagram and elsewhere. If people want to share a catalog, they can simply copy the link and send it on WhatsApp or other places as well.

Topics WhatsApp