After almost all major social media platforms have given into the idea of disappearing photos (photos shared for a limited time), its time that they now move to the next best thing, disappearing text. While Twitter has already made it a popular feature, WhatsApp might soon introduce the feature in the future updates.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks the latest updates on WhatsApp’s beta version, has re-spotted a feature that allows users to send text messages that disappear after a set period of time. When the feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo, there were no details provided to the user. However, the latest update shows that WhatsApp maybe closing up to the final version of the feature.

The pop-up in the 2.20.197.4 beta update, now tells the user that if the feature is turned on, the messages in that chat window will disappear after seven days.

Another anticipated feature called Advanced Search was also spotted by the website. The latest report claims that few beta testers are receiving the update but WhatsApp update is from the server-side. Only select users will get the new feature.

The Advanced Search feature allows the user to look for different types of media within the chat which includes, GIFs, documents, photos and videos.

