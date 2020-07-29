WhatsApp new feature: Group notifications might finally stop being a problem

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that might come in handy for people who are part of unwanted groups that for some reason they cannot leave. This new feature will allow users to mute groups indefinitely.

The new feature was spotted by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp features introduced in the app’s beta version. According to the report, the new feature comes with 2.20.197.3 update.

The new feature was spotted by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp features introduced in the app's beta version. According to the report, the new feature comes with 2.20.197.3 update.

Current stable version of WhatsApp allows users to mute groups for various time periods. Options in the earlier versions are limited to 8 hours, 1 week or 1 year. With the new beta update, the instant messaging platform is allowing users to choose the option ‘Always’. The 1-year option has been replaced with ‘Always’.

The new feature is claimed to be “under-development" and is expected to be made available in future updates. The new ‘Always’ feature will help WhatsApp users stop continuous notifications from groups with a large number of members.

WhatsApp also recently introduced QR codes to the platform where users could share contacts with each other by just scanning these codes. The company also introduced the QR code scanning feature on WhatsApp Business application. WhatsApp claims using this feature it will become much easier to share contacts and even interact with businesses easily.

