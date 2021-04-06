WhatsApp new feature may help users planning to switch to Android or iOS

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Instant messaging application, WhatsApp may be planning to launch a new feature soon. The company is expected to introduce transfer of chats across different platforms: iOS and Android. The transfer of chats has been particularly difficult for WhatsApp users shifting from iOS to Android or vice versa. The new feature, when launched will ease the transfer of chats and backups as well as help WhatsApp with the upcoming feature which allows access to the app on multiple devices, even without the primary device.

One of the biggest challenges that the application might face is cloud storage. WhatsApp uses Google Drive on Android to store backed-up messages, whereas on iOS it uses Apple’s cloud storage.

The introduction of the new feature will help multiple devices to operate WhatsApp without depending on the primary device. Currently, even WhatsApp Web users need the primary device to be connected to the internet in order to use the application. The feature is expected to roll out soon across multiple formats of devices, including iPads and other tablets.

