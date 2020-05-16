Facebook ’s Messenger Rooms is by far one of the biggest launches by the tech company this year. Owing to lockdowns being imposed across the globe, Facebook launched a new platform to incorporate up to 50 people in a single video conference. The company started rolling out the feature to Messenger users in phases and is finally testing its compatibility with WhatsApp.

Messenger Rooms, as the name suggests will allow users to participate in video conference rooms by inviting members across different platforms. One of the biggest features of the new service is that the platform allows people who don’t even have a Facebook account to participate in calls. This can be done by inviting people through a link. Facebook-owned WhatsApp and Instagram will also place shortcuts within the apps to start hosting a video conference.

Just one day after Facebook started rolling out the Messenger Rooms, a shortcut was spotted on WhatsApp’s latest beta version.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks the latest WhatsApp features introduced in the beta version of the app, the feature has finally landed on the platform for testing.

Some users on WhatsApp’s 2.20.163 Android beta update have spotted new shortcuts for Facebook’s Messenger Rooms. The report claims that WhatsApp will be releasing the new feature in phases and might appear in a few regions earlier than others.

To check if the feature has landed on your device, check the chat sheet for Rooms icon which can be found by clicking on the attachment icon (paperclip icon). Tapping on the Rooms icon will present an introduction to explain the new feature. The instant messaging application has even added a shortcut in the calls tab.

Since the feature has surfaced on WhatsApp's beta version just days after the announcement, we can expect the company to launch the feature to WhatsApp's stable Android and iOS version.

