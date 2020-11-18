WhatsApp new feature to allow users to mute videos before sending

WhatsApp launched a new version of its app for beta testers. The Facebook-owned company has refined multiple features in the past few builds but the latest version gives us a glimpse at an all-new feature which is currently not active on the beta build but is expected to be functional in the upcoming builds.

The new feature has been spotted by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks all the latest features available on the beta version of the instant messaging platform. The new feature that was spotted will allow users to mute videos before sending it further. This feature is similar to what can be found on a few other social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter.

The new feature is expected to work on both videos recorded on the sender’s device or videos that are being forwarded. The website shared a screenshot of the new feature which showcases the tab where a user edits the length of the clip that he/she plans on sending. Below the timeline of the video, an audio icon has been added that is expected to toggle the video sound on or off.

View Full Image The screenshot of the new feature (WABetaInfo)

Recently, WhatsApp introduced the much awaited 'Disappearing Messages' feature. As the name suggests, the feature allows user to send messages that will appear for a limited period of time. The company has introduced a time limit of seven days before the message gets automatically deleted.

The feature is available for individual as well as group chats. However, in group chats, the group admins will be able to enable disappearing messages in group chats.

The Disappearing Messages feature will be available on all WhatsApp-supported devices including Android, iOS, and Linux-based KaiOS devices, along with WhatsApp Web and Desktop platforms.

Disappearing messages will also wipe out photos and videos after seven days, and while messages will disappear for both parties it’s still possible to take screenshots or just simply copy messages before they are automatically deleted. The receiver can also save the photos or other content with auto-download on. If a user fails to open WhatsApp in the seven day period, the message will disappear.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via