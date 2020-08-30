WhatsApp has been introducing a lot of features that improve the aesthetics of the instant messaging application. Earlier this month, the company was reportedly developing a new feature that would allow users to change wallpapers of individual chats. The feature was spotted on the iOS version of the app. Now, the company is testing the same on Android.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp Beta version for all new features, the new Wallpaper feature allows the user to choose a different wallpaper based on the prevailing theme on the ap.

Going by the screenshots and the information provided in the report, when the user will want to choose a default wallpaper, the platform will ask if they want to download the official wallpaper application. The report claims that the iOS version allowed the user to select different wallpapers for different chats. The feature could also make it to Android Beta testers very soon.

Earlier we reported a new interface in the instant messaging application’s Data and Storage settings. In a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, we can see the total storage used by WhatsApp in comparison to other data. Below that the user will be able to review the files that are taking the maximum amount of space and hence making it easy for the user to know where to start deleting media. This section can identify forwarded files that are shared on the instant messaging platform.

Below that the user can also see the amount of storage used by single chats. This also helps to locate media that can be deleted without needing a second thought. This new feature will help with one of the most persistent problems with frequent WhatsApp users, storage.

