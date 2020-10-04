WhatsApp new features on anvil: Always mute option, media guidelines, and more

With more than 2 billion users globally, WhatsApp is one of the most popular social messaging apps. And, in order to provide smooth messaging and call experience to its users, the Facebook-owned company is back in the news for a fresh round of features.

From always mute option to media guidelines, several reports have been suggesting a slew of features that WhatsApp is currently working on and which are likely to be available in the coming days.

Here is a lowdown on the latest features of WhatsApp that may be rolled out in stable or beta releases soon:

Always Mute:

According to WABetaInfo reports, a blog that tracks the latest updates on WhatsApp, the instant messaging app finally released Always Mute option for its Beta users. The feature is self-explanatory as it essentially replaces the time limit for muting a particular chat or a group. After the release of the feature, users can mute a chat indefinitely instead of the maximum limit of 1 year. This is a blessing in disguise for all those annoying chats that you never want to indulge with but would be too rude to block.

WABetaInfo notes that if it does not appear immediately in your Beta version, it should be enabled within a few days. It is still not officially released for all users but reports suggest, it may be out soon.

Catalogue Shortcut:

This shortcut is precisely for WhatsApp's Business. It gives users access to a business’s catalogue. As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has rolled out this feature in its Business app for Android and iOS. It has also released this feature on WhatsApp Web and its desktop-based app.

New Storage UI look:

WhatsApp has also updated its storage UI look for Beta users. According to the blog, the roll out began in past beta, but at that time the roll out was slow and not many people received the redesign. With the current beta for Android, several users are now reportedly receiving the feature.

Media Guidlines:

There is also another feature rolling out for Beta users called Media guidelines. In this, as reported by the blog, users can enable guides to align stickers, GIFs etc as well as texts while putting up a WhatsApp story.

Voice and Video Call enhancement:

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on hiding Voice and Video Call buttons in chats with Verified Business accounts. They are disappeared from Contact Info too. Those buttons are still available if you tap the profile icon in the chat and contact list. "We don’t know if it’s intentional or what, but apparently call buttons are unavailable for verified business accounts in the chat," the blog notes.

