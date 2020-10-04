WhatsApp new features on anvil: Always mute option, media guidelines, and more

According to WABetaInfo reports, a blog that tracks the latest updates on WhatsApp, the instant messaging app finally released Always Mute option for its Beta users. The feature is self-explanatory as it essentially replaces the time limit for muting a particular chat or a group. After the release of the feature, users can mute a chat indefinitely instead of the maximum limit of 1 year. This is a blessing in disguise for all those annoying chats that you never want to indulge with but would be too rude to block.