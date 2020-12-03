WhatsApp new wallpaper features rolling out to users: All you need to know

WhatsApp is rolling out new updates to all WhatsApp users. These improvements range from added features for stickers, animated sticker packs to some major changes to the wallpapers on the instant messaging platform.

Wallpapers on WhatsApp are getting four major updates - custom chat wallpapers, additional doodle wallpapers, an updated stock wallpaper gallery, and the ability to set separate wallpapers for light and dark mode settings.

Here's a look at the four different kinds of wallpaper features WhatsApp is rolling out:

1. Custom chat wallpapers - The user’s WhatsApp chats will be getting a revamp. The instant messaging platform is introducing custom chat wallpapers. This will give users the ability to make their chats personal and distinguishable by using a custom wallpaper for different chats. This feature could also solve the problem of sending the wrong message in the wrong chat.

2. Doodle wallpapers - WhatsApp has provided the options to either use single solid colour background or their own doodle. Now, users can find doodled wallpapers in more colours.

3. New wallpapers - In order to cater to the user base of over 2 billion people around the world, WhatsApp has introduced new, diverse, and iconic images of nature and architecture from around the world, as well as new designs. The user can find them in the “Bright" and “Dark" albums.

4. Separate light/dark mode wallpapers - The user can now set a separate wallpaper in dark mode for their preferred chat experience. The chat wallpaper can automatically transition according to the device’s setting which is either light or dark mode.

