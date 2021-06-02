Govt new XraySetu on WhatsApp will help detect Covid-19: How it works

Since most of people in rural areas of the country are deprived of the latest technologies and even doctors to diagnose Covid-19, the new XraySetu software will help bridge the gap between doctors and patients in the rural heartlands of the country. The specially designed platform also helps in early intervention through rapid screening of Covid-19 with chest X-ray interpretation for doctors who have access to X-ray machines, it said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}