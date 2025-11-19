WhatsApp on iPhone could soon have a nifty feature which Android has had for years

WhatsApp on the iPhone could finally get support for multiple accounts with a future update. As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has released a new iOS update through the TestFlight beta programme which brings support for managing multiple accounts on the same device.

The report states that users who are part of the rollout will notice a new section called “Account List” available in the settings menu or a dedicated button placed next to the QR code icon. The new section will give users the ability to add a new WhatsApp account without having to use a secondary device or the WhatsApp Business app.

Notably, WhatsApp had begun rolling out the multiple account feature on Android in late 2023 but the feature is yet to reach iPhone users. Their wait may finally be over.

How will the feature work? Reportedly, the new feature will allow users to quickly move between different WhatsApp accounts by going to the settings page and switching to the secondary account without logging out of the primary one or restarting the app.

Each account is said to retain its own chat history, notification settings and preferences so that profile switching remains seamless. WhatsApp will also allow users to set different notification sounds for each profile and even manage the auto-download options separately. The company will reportedly provide the option to change privacy settings for each account like last seen, profile picture visibility and read receipts.

Additionally, the personal messaging app will also handle reaction preferences and muted chats individually for each profile.

Even if an account is not currently active, WhatsApp will still deliver messages received on it while giving users clear demarcation on which message was received on the primary and secondary accounts respectively.

WhatsApp is also said to have implemented several shortcuts to make switching between accounts quick and convenient. For instance, after the new account has been added, users will be able to switch profiles by going to the “Account List” section or by using the new double tap gesture on the Settings tab.

WhatsApp's upcoming feature

The company could also provide support for App Lock for both accounts, meaning users could potentially secure their secondary or primary account using Face ID, Touch ID or a password.