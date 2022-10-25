Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  WhatsApp down for some users in India, netizens rush to Twitter to check

WhatsApp down for some users in India, netizens rush to Twitter to check

1 min read . 02:04 PM ISTLivemint
Popular messaging app WhatsApp stopped working for many users across India

  • Meta says we're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.

Popular messaging app WhatsApp is facing a downtime for many users across India. According to Downdetector, more than 11,000 users have reported about the app not working for them since 12:07pm. The outage peaked at 12:51pm. About 74% of the users are facing problem in sending messages through the Meta-owned platform. 

Acknowledging the outage, a Meta spokerperson told Reuters : "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible".

The outage as always has become an opportunity for users to share hilarious posts on microblogging platform Twitter. #WhatsAppDown is trending on the platform. 

“When your WhatsApp is playing up but you come to Twitter and see that everyone else is having the same problem #WhatsAppDown," writes one user in a post on Twitter. 

“Me after restarting my phone, putting it on airplane mode and uninstalling whatsapp and then coming to Twitter," writes another.  “How are we going to communicate since Whatsapp is down? ; Professor : and that's where Twitter comes in", reads another post.

