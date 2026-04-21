WhatsApp Plus is coming: Meta confirms new subscription, price leaked in new in report

Meta has officially started testing an optional premium subscription tier called WhatsApp Plus which offers users the option of adding custom app icons, exclusive ringtones and other customizations. As per a report by WABetainfo, the WhatsApp subscription plan is currently rolling out to a limited number of beta testers on Android, with iOS support planned for a later date.

Meanwhile, Meta also confirmed to TechCrunch that it is actively testing the WhatsApp Plus subscription. A company spokesperson told the publication, “WhatsApp is testing a new, optional subscription called WhatsApp Plus, designed for users who want more ways to organize and personalize their experience,”

“Premium features include expanded pinned chats, custom lists, new chat themes, and more. We’re starting with a small test to gather feedback and ensure we’re building something people find genuinely valuable.” they added

What's new with WhatsApp Premium? Expanded Pinned Chats: Premium users can pin up to 20 chats for quick access, a significant increase from the current free-tier limit of three.

Custom App Themes: Users can apply an accent color across the entire app interface by choosing from 18 new options, including Vibrant Blue, Royal Purple, Forest Green, and Fuchsia Pink.

Custom App Icons: The plan offers 14 new alternative app icons, ranging from minimalist pastel circles to creative designs like a cosmic nebula theme, a sparkling glitter finish, and a sculpted green clay appearance.

Exclusive Ringtones: Subscribers get access to 10 exclusive ringtones designed to make incoming calls easily recognizable.

Premium Stickers: The sticker store will feature exclusive animated packs with screen-expanding overlay effects. These visual overlays will be visible to the recipient even if they do not have an active WhatsApp Plus subscription.

Bulk Chat List Upgrades: Users can automatically apply specific configurations, such as custom themes, alert tones, and ringtones, to all conversations grouped within their custom lists.

What won't change on WhatsApp?

Despite the introduction of a paid tier, the WABetaInfo report notes that the WhatsApp's core messaging experience will not change with messaging, voice calls, and essential privacy protection like end-to-end encryption remaining completely free for all users.

Moreover, the new subsription tier is said to be restricted to the consumer-facing WhatsApp Messenger app and does not support WhatsApp Business. Notably, TechCrunch confirmed that the subscription does not include the removal of ads from the Status feature, the controversial feature announced by the company last year to boost its revenue.

WhatsApp Plus pricing:

The official pricing of the subscription has not been confirmed by Meta yet. However, as per the WABetainfo report noted that the company will follow a low-cost subscription model with Europe price for WhatsApp Plus to be €2.49 per month. Meanwhile, the subscription is said to cost PKR 229.00 per month in Pakistan, and $29.00 per month in Mexico.